McDonald to be guest speaker at Elks dinner
Professional women’s soccer player Jessica McDonald, pictured here with her son Jeremiah, 7, following the World Cup championship in 2019, will be the guest speaker at the annual Lowville Elks Father Daughter Dinner. Ms. McDonald currently plays forward for the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League and is a member of the United States women’s national soccer team. Tickets for the Thursday, March 12, dinner, at a cost of $12 for adult meals and $10 for daughters through high school age, are available until Tuesday, March 10, at the Elks Lodge, 5600 Shady Ave., Lowville. The school age daughters will be eligible for door prizes of cash and gift certificates from area businesses. Thursday’s dinner starts at 6 p.m. Photo submitted

