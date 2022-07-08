Prominent South African trophy hunter shot dead

A famous South African trophy hunter was found dead from a gunshot wound next to his truck last month.
Riaan Naude, 55, was shot dead June 8 in Kruger National Park in northeast South Africa, Sowetan Live reported.
A nearby cattle rancher heard the shot, found Naude’s body and called the cops, according to the outlet. Naude was bleeding from his head and face.
Naude operated a popular trophy hunting business, Pro-Hunt Africa. Trophy hunting is legal in South Africa and particularly popular among Americans. His Instagram account showed him posing with dead giraffes, zebras and elephants, among other animals.
Cops said Naude appeared to be on the way to a hunting exhibition, carrying “two hunting firearms, clothes, water, whiskey, sleeping clothes and many live rounds,” Sowetan Live reported.
No arrests have been made, and cops have not named any potential suspects. The rancher said he heard a car speed off after the gunshot.
