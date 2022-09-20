A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows demonstrators being dispersed during a protest for Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic’s “morality police,” in Tehran on Monday. AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Violence erupted in Iran’s capital and three were killed in the northwest province of Kurdistan, as security forces cracked down on the biggest public backlash against the country’s dress code for women since the 1979 revolution that ushered in the laws.

Riot police used water cannon and fired tear gas to disperse crowds in Tehran after hundreds of demonstrators skirmished with security forces on Monday. The outpouring of public anger was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who fell into a coma and died after being detained by “morality police” last week because of how she was dressed.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.