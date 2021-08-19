KABUL, Afghanistan — Anti-Taliban protesters defied their new rulers for the second day Thursday, marking Afghan Independence Day by attempting to hoist the red, green and black national banner but often getting beaten down by militant fighters who continue to control the streets of the capital and elsewhere.
Taliban leadership also celebrated independence day, when Afghanistan freed itself from British rule in 1919, reveling in what it described as the insurgent group’s defeat of the United States.
“Today we are celebrating the anniversary of independence from Britain,” the Taliban said in a statement. “We at the same time, as a result of our jihadi resistance, forced another arrogant power of the world, the United States, to fail and retreat from our holy territory of Afghanistan.”
A gridlock crush at the international airport in Kabul, meanwhile, surged again, with desperate Afghans and others attempting to escape the country. In Washington, the Pentagon said it had flown out of the airport 12,000 people since July, including U.S. diplomats, Afghans eligible for special visas because of their work on behalf of the U.S. military and diplomatic missions, and others.
But the numbers still fell far short of the up to 9,000 people a day that the Pentagon says it has the capacity to evacuate.
Though it has yet to formally appoint its government, the Taliban is about to confront many of the difficulties of actually governing, with shortages of cash and supplies. Other countries and world institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund, have warned they would withhold the much-needed foreign aid that has sustain much of Afghanistan’s economy for years.
A U.N. official also warned of dire food shortages in this nation of 38 million people reliant on imports. “A humanitarian crisis of incredible proportions is unfolding before our eyes,” Mary Ellen McGroarty, the head of the World Food Program in Afghanistan, warned in a statement. Drought, she said, has destroyed more than 40% of the country’s crops lost. And many people fleeing the Taliban are living in open spaces in the capital.
“This is really Afghanistan’s hour of greatest need, and we urge the international community to stand by the Afghan people at this time,” she said.
With such pressures, the Taliban leadership also appeared keen to quell dissent. Many fear the Taliban will succeed in erasing two decades of efforts to expand women’s and human rights in Afghanistan and build democratic institutions. Pockets of resistance were emerging across the country, and in Kabul this was most evident in the independence day flag-raising ceremonies.
At one traffic circle in central Kabul, a group of Afghans was raising the traditional Afghan flag to replace the white Taliban banner. A group of Taliban fighters approached and pointed their guns at the group.
Los Angeles Times photographer Marcus Yam was attempting to photograph the scene when a Taliban fighter emerged out of nowhere and and punched him on the side of the head. The fighter continued to beat Yam and another photographer working for a major U.S. newspaper and then to demand they erase the images they had shot.
Yam said at one point he was on his knees urging the armed fighter not to shoot him. After the beatings stopped, Yam and the other photographer were held for some 20 minutes until an English-speaking militant came along and asked the men who they worked for. This militant then attempted to defuse the situation, aware that attacking Western media was not in keeping with the image that the Taliban leadership is trying to project. He offered the photographers an energy drink and released them.
In Khost province, Taliban authorities instituted a 24-hour curfew Thursday after violently breaking up another protest, according to information obtained by journalists monitoring from abroad and reported by the Associated Press. The militants did not immediately acknowledge the demonstration or the curfew.
Protesters also took to the streets in Kunar province, according to witnesses and social media videos that lined up with reporting by The Associated Press.
At a rally Wednesday in the eastern city of Jalalabad, demonstrators lowered the Taliban flag and replaced it with Afghanistan’s tricolor. At least one person was killed.
“I predict that we will start seeing all kinds of resistance, some of it will be peaceful, some of it will be violent,” Candace Rondeaux, former adviser to the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, a government watchdog agency, said in a teleconference Thursday sponsored by the New America think tank.
In Kabul, artist Basira Shahnawaz, 25, was watching the protests on Thursday. “People protest that they do not accept the Taliban,” she said via WhatsApp. “In the streets, they raise the Afghan flag and chant slogans.”
Shahnawaz was hiding at home, which is filled with paintings and sculptures, amid reports that Taliban militants are conducting door-to-door searches. As soon as the fighters enter, they will know she’s an artist and likely target her, she said.
“They kill artists,” she said, recalling the past rule of the Taliban, but, “I have no choice.”
President Joe Biden said he was committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal. In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” that aired Thursday, Biden said he didn’t believe the Taliban had changed.
“I think they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about ‘do they want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government,’” Biden said. “I’m not sure they do.”
There has been little armed opposition to the Taliban. But videos from north of Kabul, in the Panjshir Valley, a stronghold of the Northern Alliance militias that allied with the U.S. during the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan, appear to show potential opposition figures gathering, the AP reported. The valley is in the only province that has not fallen to the Taliban.
Yam reported from Kabul and Wilkinson from Washington. Los Angeles Times staff writer Molly Hennessy-Fiske contributed from Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.