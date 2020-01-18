RUTLAND — Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust will host an “owl prowl” from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Joseph A. Blake Wildlife Sanctuary here.
The outing is free.
Guests should meet in the parking lot at 31270 Middle Road. Look for the large wildlife sanctuary sign that is in front of the parking lot entrance, as well as the land trust logo sign.
Guests should bring a flashlight or headlamp, dress for the weather and wear sturdy boots or shoes. If there is enough snow, guests are welcome to bring snowshoes.
Land trust staff will have snacks and extra water for participants.
Make reservations by contacting community programs manager Lin Gibbs at 315-779-2239 or lgibbs@tughill tomorrow.org or by registering online on the THTLT website: tughilltomorrolandtrust.org/events/.
The 140-acre James A. Blake Wildlife Sanctuary, owned by Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust, is open to the public year-round and contains a network of easy trails for hikers, mountain bikers and cross-country skiers.
Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust is a nonprofit regional organization that works with private landowners to protect and foster responsible stewardship practices of working forest, farm, recreation and wild lands in the Tug Hill region.
