DEER RIVER — The Town of Denmark Planning Board will hold a special meeting and public hearing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, concerning the East Road solar project submitted by NSG Fund 1 LLC as well as any other business that comes before the board.
The meeting will be held at the town municipal building, 3707 Roberts Road. All people wishing to be heard on this issue should be present or have written comments submitted to the town Planning Board prior to the public hearing.
A previous announcement of this public hearing had an incorrect company listed for submission of the project.
