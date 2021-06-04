Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in the tri-county area.
No deaths were reported as the three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 214.
Jefferson County added four COVID cases to its total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,128. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate dropped to 1.3%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by four at 6,995.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased remained at 45, while hospitalizations similarly remained at one patient.
There is no one in precautionary quarantine and 88 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported two new novel coronavirus case Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,497. No deaths were reported.
Four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Thursday.
There are currently 21 known active cases in the county, a decrease of two from Thursday. A total of 7,379 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 330,003 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported four new cases of COVID on Friday, raising the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,366. No deaths were reported.
A total of 20 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of one from Thursday — and there is currently one person in the county hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Wednesday.
A total of 2,316 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of three from Wednesday, leaving 20 known active cases in the county. There are 27 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
