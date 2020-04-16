CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in the county Thursday.
The number of cases reported is now at 104 out of 1,094 tests administered.
Three people are hospitalized with the virus while 52 people have been deemed recovered and released from isolation.
According to a map released by county public health department, the municipalities with the most cases in St. Lawrence County are Massena and Potsdam each with 16 and Ogdensburg with 15.
