WATERTOWN — A total of 11 staff members and residents at both Samaritan Summit Village and Samaritan Keep Home have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Two residents and one staff member from Summit Village Assisted Living facility, two staff members from Samaritan Keep Home, as well as six staff members of Summit Village Skilled Nursing facility have all tested positive.
Late Wednesday, Samaritan Health received notice that the two additional residents at Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living facility tested positive. These two residents received rapid tests and needed a higher level of care, so they are now hospitalized.
Following the staff member also testing positive Thursday, contact tracing is now being done to determine any other residents or staff members who may be impacted.
Staff continue to be tested weekly and all residents are being closely monitored for symptoms with temperature checks every eight hours. All residents will be routinely COVID-tested out of an abundance of caution.
Also on Thursday, Samaritan Health received notice that two staff members at Samaritan Keep Home tested positive for COVID-19.
Both will now be quarantined and will not be able to return to work until they test negative. All Keep Home residents have been COVID-tested and the facility is awaiting results. Residents will be tested multiple times over the next two weeks, and staff will continue to be tested each week.
The six staff members of Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing facility who tested positive were also announced Thursday.
As a precaution, all residents are being tested every few days so the facility can quickly determine if there are impacted residents. Residents will be closely monitored with vital signs and temperature checks every eight hours. Any staff members who may be impacted by the positive cases will be contacted, and weekly staff testing will continue.
These COVID-19 cases extend Samaritan’s suspension on limited indoor visitation. All facilities must stay COVID-free for 14 days to resume visitation.
