WATERTOWN — More than 100 cases of the novel coronavirus were logged Saturday across the tri-county region, with Jefferson County logging the most — 59. Saturday’s collective total of new cases stands at 111.
Jefferson County added an additional 59 COVID cases to its growing total Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,014.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 43 and now stands at 747. There are 256 people in mandatory isolation and six people are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Friday, resulting in 262 known active cases in the county.
According to the county’s daily numbers update email, there’s a discrepancy between the state and county numbers of total COVID tests administered in the county. As a result, the total number of people tested and negative test result numbers will be discontinued from the daily release until the issue is resolved.
There are 517 people in precautionary quarantine, 493 of which are domestic travelers and 24 international travelers. A total of 1,397 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Five people in the county have died from COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County logged 42 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, which brings the county’s total number of cases confirmed since March to 1,155.
The county also reported eight hospitalizations from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. There are 573 individuals currently in quarantine.
A total of 16 people in the county have died from the disease.
According to a release from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle, the remaining items monitored, such as active cases, tests performed, as well as the maps, will be updated Monday.
Lewis County logged 11 new cases of COVID on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 396.
Ninety-two individuals are currently in isolation, 11 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of one from Friday.
A total of 300 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of two from Friday, resulting in 92 known active cases in the county. There are 429 people in quarantine.
To date, 17,939 tests have been performed since March. A total of 17,530 results have come back negative and 10 results are still pending.
Four people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
