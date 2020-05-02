NEW YORK — About 12 percent of state residents have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the results from the first round of antibody testing, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday during his daily briefing in Queens.
More than 15,000 New Yorkers were tested for COVID-19 antibodies and preliminary results show exposure to the virus varies widely by region, Gov. Cuomo said.
The state saw a small uptick in COVID-19 fatalities Friday, up 10 to 299 from Thursday’s 289 deaths, but down from the 306 deaths reported Wednesday and 330 on Tuesday. Of Friday’s deaths, 276 were in hospitals and 23 occurred in the nursing homes.
New York’s total number of COVID-19 fatalities reached 18,862 on Saturday, up from 18,563 on Friday.
“The number that I watch every day — which is the worst — is the number of deaths,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That number has remained obnoxiously and terrifyingly high and it’s still not dropping at the rate we would like to see it drop.”
The state confirmed an additional 4,663 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 312,977.
The antibody survey revealed that one in five residents of New York City has been exposed to COVID-19 and developed antibodies, with the prevalence of antibodies shooting up to nearly 30 percent in the Bronx, the most of the five boroughs. Slightly more men than women have contracted COVID-19, a trend that requires further investigation, Gov. Cuomo said.
The numbers paint a different picture upstate. Preliminary estimates indicate that 3 percent of the population of the Hudson Valley, excluding Westchester and Rockland counties, has been exposed to COVID-19. Around 2 percent of the Capital District and central New York, and just 1.2 percent of the north country’s population has been exposed, Gov. Cuomo said.
Results of the antibody survey, the largest such study performed nationwide, will be used to develop a baseline infection rate. The governor added the data would inform his strategy, but gave no indication of how reopening the state to business might be affected by the survey results.
Hospitals statewide continue to see about 900 new cases of coronavirus every day, which Gov. Cuomo called “unacceptably high.” Hospitals will be required to collect demographic data on patients who test positive, including age, gender, occupation and whether the person is a nursing home resident.
“We are trying to understand...what can we do to refine our strategies to find out where those new cases are being generated,” Gov. Cuomo said, later asking, “Are they frontline workers?”
State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard A. Zucker said on April 25 the state had not been collecting demographics on COVID-19 patients and any demographic analysis would come after the pandemic has passed. But Gov. Cuomo reversed course Saturday and said he already spoke to hospital administrators about the need for demographic information to track new cases.
Acknowledging that the statewide shutdown has caused widespread economic hardship, Gov. Cuomo said food banks will receive a $25 million infusion from the state. Food banks in the Capital District and Hudson Valley will receive $4.4 million while those in Central New York, which include portions of the north country and Mohawk Valley, will receive $2.2 million. Gov. Cuomo called on private donors to supplement the state funding to food banks.
“The state budget is stressed so we don’t have the funds to do what is needed,” he said.
The new state funding for food banks will be used to buy from local producers, Gov. Cuomo said. On April 27, Gov. Cuomo announced the Nourish New York Initiative, which will supply food banks with dairy products produced in the state.
Speaking in front of a train at an Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) maintenance facility in Queens, the governor fleshed out plans for disinfecting New York City’s public transit system, an initiative he first announced Thursday.
Gov. Cuomo was joined Saturday by officials from the MTA and he later toured the Transit Corona Maintenance Facility to learn about the process of disinfecting subway cars, which he called a “monumental undertaking.”
Transit workers will wear Hazmat suits to spray train surfaces with disinfectant, Gov. Cuomo said. Trains and buses will be cleaned every 24 hours, with service shut down between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. to complete the task.
Clearing out the subway stations to perform the nightly deep cleaning would not be possible without New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s commitment to providing a robust police presence, said Pat Foye, MTA chairman and CEO. Mr. de Blasio has participated in planning meetings via Zoom, Mr. Foye added.
Clearing out the subway stations presents an opportunity to engage homeless people with social services, Gov. Cuomo said, repeating a point he made Thursday when first announcing the plan to disinfect each train every 24 hours.
“This is the first time that every homeless person, by definition, has to get off that train to disinfect the trains,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I think that is actually an opportunity to engage homeless people and find out what they need and try to link them up with the services and the help.”
