WATERTOWN — Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend across the tri-county area.
None of the three counties — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence — reported COVID-19 numbers over the weekend, so the additional cases reflect changes in the totals since Friday.
No deaths were reported as the three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 215.
Jefferson County added 10 COVID cases to its total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,212. No deaths were reported, while The county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 1.0%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 14 from Friday to 7,110. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by three to 15, while no one is hospitalized, a decrease of one patient. There is one person in precautionary quarantine, and 54 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported three new novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,546. No deaths were reported.
Twp people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Friday.
There are 15 known active cases in the county, a decrease of three from Friday. A total of 7,434 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 339,857 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health. St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported one new case of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,383. No deaths were reported.
Six people currently are in isolation — a decrease of two from Friday — and no one in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one patient from Friday.
A total of 2,346 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of three from Friday, leaving six known active cases in the county. There are 14 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
