WATERTOWN — One hundred and forty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported across the tri-county region Thursday, with St. Lawrence County again logging the most.
Lewis County did not provided updated numbers as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
St. Lawrence County logged 62 new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 1,998.
Twenty-six people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Wednesday.
The remaining items monitored, including active cases, isolation and tests numbers, as well as the maps, will be updated on Monday, according to an email update from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
Thirty-six people in the county have died from virus-related complications as of Wednesday.
Jefferson County added 53 COVID cases to its growing total Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,875.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus also grew by 53 and now stands at 1,440. There are 390 people in mandatory isolation and 20 people are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of two from Wednesday, resulting in 410 known active cases in the county.
There are 591 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,189 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 39,918 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 38,043 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
Nine people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
Also in Jefferson County, the Watertown City School District was notified Thursday that a staff member at North Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
Lewis County logged 28 new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 696.
A total of 161 individuals are currently in isolation, 11 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of one since Wednesday.
A total of 526 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 22 from Wednesday, resulting in 161 known active cases in the county. There are 543 people in quarantine.
To date, 20,632 tests have been performed since March. A total of 19,936 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged nine virus-related deaths.
County health departments will not provide updated numbers tomorrow due to the Christmas Day holiday.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
