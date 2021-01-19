CANTON — One more coronavirus-related death at the Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility has been recorded since Monday, according to a Tuesday update from United Helpers.
One of United Helpers’ two nursing homes in St. Lawrence County, the Canton site has logged 14 total fatalities related to COVID-19 since an outbreak began in November. One person remains hospitalized.
The 205 Canton-Madrid Road home, where 62 people currently reside, has recorded 154 cases since Nov. 29 — an increase of one staff case from Monday.
A total of 95 people from the Canton site and 93 people from the Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility have recovered from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Ogdensburg site, 8101 Route 68, has not recorded any new cases or deaths this week. The home’s case count remains at more than 200, and no one is currently hospitalized. Since the first fatality was recorded on Thanksgiving, 23 people have died of coronavirus complications.
Visitation at the two locations remains suspended until at least 14 days after the last positive test is reported.
