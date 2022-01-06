WATERTOWN — Samaritan Health reported Thursday that through recent routine resident testing, 15 Keep Home residents tested positive for COVID-19.
All residents and staff were tested, and all but the 15 positive residents were negative as of Thursday. The facility is closely monitoring residents.
According to a Facebook post from the facility, the outbreak does not impact family visitation under the current guidance, but use of personal protective equipment is mandatory and Keep Home asks that people do not visit if they are ill.
