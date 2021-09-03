WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported 153 total new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
St. Lawrence County reported 114 new virus cases, with Jefferson County following with 31 new cases and Lewis County adding eight cases.
St. Lawrence County has recorded 8,834 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, while Jefferson and Lewis counties have recorded 7,892 and 2,568 cases, respectively.
There are now 31 people hospitalized across the area, with 20 people in the hospital in St. Lawrence County, nine in Jefferson County and two in Lewis County.
St. Lawrence County has recorded 99 COVID-19-related deaths, Jefferson County 89 deaths and Lewis County 31 deaths.
