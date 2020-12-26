WATERTOWN — One hundred and fifty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported across the tri-county region Saturday, with St. Lawrence County again logging the most.
County health departments did not report numbers on Friday due to the Christmas holiday, so the numbers reported Saturday represent two days of COVID data.
St. Lawrence County logged 38 new novel coronavirus cases Friday and 36 cases Saturday for a two-day total of 74, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 2,072.
Twenty-eight people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of two from Thursday.
The remaining items monitored, including active cases, isolation and tests numbers, as well as the maps, will be updated on Monday, according to an email update from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
Thirty-six people in the county have died from virus-related complications as of Thursday.
Jefferson County reported Saturday that 63 additional COVID cases were confirmed over the last two days, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,938.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 57 and now stands at 1,497. There are 301 people in mandatory isolation and 17 people are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of three from Thursday, resulting in 318 known active cases in the county.
There are 615 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,060 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 40,321 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 38,383 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
Nine people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
Lewis County reported 17 new cases of COVID for Friday and Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 713.
A total of 150 individuals are currently in isolation, 11 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — no change from Thursday.
A total of 554 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 28 from Thursday, resulting in 150 known active cases in the county. There are 578 people in quarantine.
To date, 20,934 tests have been performed since March. A total of 20,221 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged nine virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.