OSWEGATCHIE — Another resident has died of COVID-19 complications at the Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, United Helpers reported Tuesday.
In the nearly four weeks since a COVID-19 outbreak was first reported at the nursing home, 192 staff and residents — the same number as Monday — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and 15 people have died.
The Ogdensburg facility, operated by United Helpers, employs roughly 300 people and is currently home to 133 residents, a figure that has dropped steadily following the almost daily death of a resident since the first fatality was reported on Thanksgiving.
Residents account for 120 of the 192 case total, and staff members account for 72 of those cases — no change from Monday. Four people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is an increase of one patient from Monday, and 50 people have recovered, according to a Tuesday morning update from the organization. Recoveries have increased by two since Monday.
At the Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, no new cases have been logged since the organization’s Thursday update last week. Since Nov. 29, the Canton site reports 18 positives — seven staff and 11 residents — with two staff members and three residents having recovered.
The Assisted Living complex in Canton reports three staff and two resident virus cases as of Tuesday — no change since Monday. No hospitalizations or deaths have been recorded at the Canton facilities.
Visitation at the Ogdensburg and Canton locations is suspended until further notice.
