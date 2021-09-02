WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported 160 total new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
St. Lawrence County reported 113 new virus cases, with Jefferson County following with 37 new cases and Lewis County adding 10 cases. St. Lawrence County has recorded 8,720 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, while Jefferson and Lewis counties have recorded 7,861 and 2,560 cases, respectively.
There are now 32 people hospitalized across the area, with 20 people in the hospital in St. Lawrence County, 11 in Jefferson County and one in Lewis County.
St. Lawrence County has recorded 99 deaths, Jefferson County 89 deaths and Lewis County 31 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.