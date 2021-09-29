WATERTOWN — Reported cases of COVID-19 rose by 169 Wednesday across the tri-county area.
No new deaths were attributed to the virus in Jefferson, St. Lawrence or Lewis counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 69 new cases, bringing its total of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 10,585. There are 16 people in the hospital due to the virus, an increase of one from Tuesday. The county has experienced 119 COVID-19-related deaths.
Jefferson County added 85 new cases, for a total of 9,049 confirmed cases. Thirteen people are hospitalized, a decrease of two from Tuesday. There have been 90 deaths.
Fifteen new virus cases were reported in Lewis County, bringing its total to 2,876. Five people are hospitalized, an increase of one from Tuesday. The county has experienced 31 deaths.
