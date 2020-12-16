OSWEGATCHIE — Another resident has died of COVID-19 complications at the Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, United Helpers reported Wednesday.
In the nearly four weeks since a COVID-19 outbreak was first reported at the nursing home, 198 staff and residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and 16 people have died.
The Ogdensburg facility, operated by United Helpers, employs roughly 300 people and is currently home to 123 residents, a figure that has dropped steadily following the almost daily death of a resident since the first fatality was reported on Thanksgiving.
Residents account for 124 of the 198 case total, and staff members account for 74 of those cases. Five people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is an increase of one patient from Tuesday, and 53 people have recovered, according to a Wednesday morning update from the organization.
At the Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, five new resident cases have been logged since the organization’s Tuesday update. Since Nov. 29, the Canton site reports 25 positives — nine staff and 16 residents — with eight people having recovered.
The Assisted Living complex in Canton reports three staff and two resident virus cases as of Wednesday — no change since Tuesday. No hospitalizations or deaths have been recorded at the Canton facilities.
Visitation at the Ogdensburg and Canton locations is suspended until further notice.
