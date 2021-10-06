WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported 177 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
No deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties. There are 49 people hospitalized due to the virus across the three counties.
Jefferson County reported 83 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 9,424. There are 22 people in the hospital due to the virus, an increase of three from Tuesday. The county has experienced COVID-19-related 92 deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 82 cases, bringing its total to 10,989. There are 23 people hospitalized, an increase of three since Tuesday. The county has reported 122 deaths.
Lewis County saw its number of virus cases rise by 12, for a total of 2,977. There are four people hospitalized, one fewer than on Tuesday. The county has experienced 33 deaths.
