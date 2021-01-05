WATERTOWN — One more north country resident has died of COVID-19 complications, as reported Tuesday in St. Lawrence County.
The new death brings the tri-county region’s rising virus death toll to 72.
United Helpers reported the death of one of its residents — at its Canton facility — as well on Tuesday, but it’s unclear whether this death was the same death reported by county officials.
One hundred and eighty-eight new COVID-19 cases were also reported across the tri-county region Tuesday, with St. Lawrence County logging the most.
St. Lawrence County logged another 78 novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 2,763.
Twenty-three people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of two from Monday.
There are currently 743 known active cases in the county.
A total of 1,973 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 146,706 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
The county has logged 47 virus-related deaths.
Jefferson County added 68 COVID cases to its growing total Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 2,514.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 41 and now stands at 1,973. There are 505 people in mandatory isolation and 19 people are hospitalized with the disease — no change from Monday.
There are 1,108 people in precautionary quarantine and 970 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 42,534 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 40,020 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 13 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 42 new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 950.
A total of 199 individuals are currently in isolation, 19 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of one from Monday.
A total of 739 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 20 from Monday, resulting in 199 known active cases in the county. There are 464 people in quarantine.
To date, 22,292 tests have been performed since March. A total of 21,342 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 12 virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
