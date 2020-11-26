WATERTOWN — Jefferson and Lewis counties logged a collective 19 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with Jefferson County logging the most — 16.
St. Lawrence County did not release update COVID numbers Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but the county logged 33 new virus cases Wednesday.
Jefferson County added an additional 16 coronavirus cases to its growing total Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 685.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 22 and now stands at 497. There are 183 people in mandatory isolation and three people are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Wednesday, resulting in 186 known active cases in the county.
According to the county’s daily numbers update email, there’s a discrepancy between the state Department of Health and Jefferson County Public Health Service numbers of total COVID tests administered in the county. As a result, the total number of people tested and negative test result numbers will be discontinued from the daily release until the issue is resolved.
There are 750 people in precautionary quarantine, 719 of which are domestic travelers and 31 international travelers. A total of 1,022 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Two people in the county have died from COVID-19.
Lewis County logged three new cases of COVID on Thanksgiving Day, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 312.
Sixty-four individuals are currently in isolation, four of which are hospitalized with the disease.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 113 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 244 people have recovered from COVID, resulting in 64 known active cases in the county. There are 462 people in quarantine.
To date, 16,898 tests have been performed since March. A total of 16,578 results have come back negative and eight results are still pending.
Four people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
