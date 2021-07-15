WATERTOWN — Twenty new COVID-19 cases over the previous three days were reported Thursday in the tri-county area.
No deaths were reported Thursday as the three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 215.
Officials in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties have stopped providing daily updates on the case numbers, so the totals reflect changes since Monday. Future updates will be provided on Mondays and Thursdays.
Jefferson County added 14 COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,259. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate rose to 1.0%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by four from Monday to 7,149. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 10 to 23, while no one is hospitalized, unchanged from Monday. There is no one in precautionary quarantine, and 20 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported six new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,576. No deaths were reported.
One person in the county is hospitalized with the disease, down one from Monday.
There are 16 known active cases in the county, up two from Monday. A total of 7,463 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 343,502 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported no new cases of COVID on Thursday, keeping the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 at 2,388.
One person is now in isolation — unchanged from Monday — and no one in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, also unchanged from Monday.
A total of 2,356 people have recovered from COVID in the county, unchanged from Monday, leaving one known active case in the county. There are four people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.