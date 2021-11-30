20 Under 40 awards postponed due to rising COVID-19 infection rate

WATERTOWN — With the COVID-19 infection rate on the rise, NNY Business magazine leadership has made the difficult decision to postpone the 11th annual 20 Under 40 awards.
“While COVID is unfortunately everywhere, the decision was made to keep our business community, leaders and guests of the event safe before the holidays,” said Northern New York Magazine Editor Holly C. Boname.
The 11th annual 20 Under 40 awards would have been held on Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Hilton Garden Inn, Watertown. NNY Business magazine is working with the Hilton Garden Inn to secure a new event date in late February or March. All tickets that have been purchased to the event will be transferred to the new event date.
“With the COVID-19 infection rate steadily increasing, reported at 12% Monday afternoon by Jefferson County Public Health, we have decided to do the responsible thing, ensuring the safety of our guests and honorees,” Ms. Boname said.
Historically, the NNY Business 20 Under 40 awards are a sold-out, intimate premier business awards luncheon held at the Hilton Garden Inn. Last year, due to COVID-19, the awards were postponed until July and held at an outdoor event at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton to accommodate spacing and safety for all guests. While the event will be held indoors this winter, NNY Business Magazine and the Hilton Garden Inn are working together to prioritize the wellness of attendees.
“We look forward to the future opportunity to celebrate, responsibly, with the recipients,” said Alec E. Johnson, publisher of the Watertown Daily Times and NNY Magazines. “While we had hoped that this year we could honor these 20 business leaders in December, we could not in good conscience gather nearly 200 people together as the disease continues to spread, even among the vaccinated.”
Over the last 10 years of the event being held, the magazine has honored 183 young professionals, including entrepreneurs, doctors and nurses, a pharmacist, community planner, counselors and many more. The list of honorees continues to grow every year as young community members in Northern New York emerge as leaders, talented professionals and supportive community volunteers. This year will mark 203 young leaders being honored.
“NNY Business magazine is proud to be able to continue this program each and every year, honoring some of the area’s brightest young professionals that exemplify leadership in the north country,” Ms. Boname said. “I am confident that this year’s event, once the infection rate becomes under control, will provide our honorees with the accolades that they so greatly deserve.”
The NNY Business 20 Under 40 issue will still be distributed on schedule to subscribers and Watertown Daily Times home delivery customers on Saturday, Dec. 11, and in a special online feature on NNY360.com including each recipient’s profile and photography.
An announcement of the new event date will follow.
For more information, to purchase a copy of the 11th annual 20 Under 40 issue or to contact NNY Magazine Editor Holly Boname about reservations, call 315-661-2381 or email hboname@wdt.net.
