LOWVILLE — After delaying the decision for as long as possible, the Lewis County Agricultural Society has canceled the 200th Lewis County Fair.
In a press conference held at the Fairgrounds this morning, the society’s board President Douglas P. Hanno made the emotional announcement, “this was a decision that did not come lightly for the fair board.”
“Last night the board of directors met and came to the conclusion that we’re not going to have the Lewis County Fair,” Mr. Hanno said, “We feel it is the socially correct thing to do to keep our patrons, volunteers and participants healthy and safe.”
The fair was scheduled for July 21 to 25, but the bicentennial event is now scheduled for July 20 to 24 in 2021.
CDC recommendations, the New York state on PAUSE executive order and conversations with other event organizers, including for the Jefferson and St. Lawrence county fairs and St. Anthony Catholic Church’s Mt. Carmel Feast in Watertown all led to the decision.
Robert D. Simpson, president of the Jefferson County Fair, said Wednesday that he’s still waiting to hear from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo about whether the fair scheduled for July 7 to July 12 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown can be held.
“The governor is making the decision, not us,” he said. “It’s up to the governor. If he says yes, we’ll move forward.”
The Lewis County Fair “survives on the money they take in from the grandstand,” Mr. Hanno said, so calculations that they would be down to 300 people in the stands with the six feet required for social distancing applied, made it clear the Lewis County events would be economically unfeasible.
“We pack, and I mean pack, 2,100 to 2,200 people in there and that’s what makes us money. So if we put on a $50,000 show and we can only sell about 300 tickets...the fair is a business,” Mr. Hanno said, “The phasing (into the re-opening of the economy) is what the governor came out with two days ago and we would be phase four. Phase one is going to start in two weeks. It would be July before he gave us the go-ahead. We couldn’t wait that long.”
Every year, the fair is noted locally for being like an extended family and class reunion for Lewis County residents, with people returning from all over the country and beyond to connect with the nostalgia of the event. Mr. Hanno said his own family had plans to arrive from multiple states to coincide with the fair, too.
“We all have a lot of family history. This (the fair) is a coming home place and we can’t do it this year. My family alone was going to come from Texas, Washington D.C., Massachusetts and California. We were having a reunion this year and that’s just one group,” Mr. Hanno said.
Rachel Lisk, the fair manager, has been working to prepare a “virtual fair” for people, but Mr. Hanno said they understand it won’t be a replacement.
“You have to have the food, the smell of Al’s sausage here,” he said, gesturing, “The ice cream truck. We’ll do the virtual stuff, but it’s not going to take the place of the fair.”
Anyone who already purchased tickets to the headline event, Craig Morgan, will be refunded their money and sponsors who already provided funds will have the option to roll the money over to next year’s event or to have it returned.
“We’re quite sure we’re doing the right thing. We decided if we’re going to do it, now is the time so that people with cows and other people that have investments (in the fair) don’t have to spend that money,” he said.
Canceling early also allowed the board to do so without penalties from the scheduled entertainers.
“The good thing is we have another year to plan and we’re going to add on to what we were going to do. Next year will be our biggest fair,” Mr. Hanno said, “One of our board members said, ‘You know if we can’t do this fair and do it right, then we don’t want to do it.’ We pride ourselves on putting on a great fair.”
Although there was one year in the 1970s when there was no cattle at the fair due to disease, this is the first year since it began that the event hasn’t happened, Mr. Hanno said.
As of right now, the fairgrounds will still hold the farmer’s markets beginning in June, Mr. Hanno said, but it will be only for food, no crafts.
“I’m as sad as anybody. It’s a dark day, but we’ll come back and we’ll have a great fair next year. We’re not going away. We’ve been here 199 years. We’re going to make that 200th one way or another,” he said.
The board did consider doing a fall festival to give people an opportunity to get together, but that wouldn’t be the same thing, Mr. Hanno said. The board is open for ideas.
“We’re here for the people of Lewis County. We want to do what they want to do,” Mr. Hanno said.
