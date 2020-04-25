WATERTOWN — Lynne Meyer-Johnson called the state Department of Labor 664 times in one day with hopes of finishing her claim for unemployment insurance, yet she — along with the 20 hair stylists, massage therapists and nail technicians she works alongside — has not received anything.
Ms. Meyer-Johnson and her colleagues each have filed an unemployment claim after their place of business, A New Attitude Salon and Spa on Coffeen Street, closed on March 21. Around half have received stimulus checks, and none have received unemployment insurance as of Thursday, underscoring the difficult and complicated process for self-employed workers to receive needed assistance.
“We have received nothing,” said Kimberly Crown, another hair stylist at the salon and someone who lives in a single-income household. “We’re all ready to work again.”
Indeed, they are all self-employed and had been working under the same, 5,000-square-foot roof. The 21 workers — hair stylists, massage therapists, nail technicians and a skin specialist, or esthetician, each rent a booth from the owner of the salon, Michelle Peckham.
What’s more, around half of them are still renting their booths even when they’re not working. For some it’ll be at least $1,000 in rent by the time the business reopens, which goes toward keeping the business afloat while it’s dormant.
“We’re paying to have a job to come back to,” said Luanne Cassoni, a hair stylist from Carthage. “But I don’t want her to lose her business, and we want a business to come back to. We love it here.”
Ms. Cassoni is using her stimulus check to pay the rent on her booth. Some of the single moms who work at the salon, who have no income and couldn’t keep paying rent on their booths, are putting the stimulus money toward groceries, she said.
She has filed for a small loan and cashed in her Individual Retirement Account to cover other bills. She’s approaching retirement, and her husband is already there, so his income hasn’t changed. She said she’s confident she will receive unemployment at some point but perhaps not until August. Others, she said, won’t be able to wait that long. Ms. Cassoni, as a result, considers herself a fortunate one.
“Isn’t that sad?” she said. “I’m just grateful we’re not sick.”
Ms. Peckham bought the salon in January 2019 after having worked there for 10 years. When it had to close in March, she took measures to save money and offer the employees one week off on rent.
“But that’s all I could do,” she said. “It’s been five weeks. They are keeping my business going.”
It’s sort of a double-tap when Ms. Peckham has to consider she is still collecting rent and they haven’t received any unemployment benefits. She is deeply saddened by that even in realizing it had to be done.
“It’s rough for everybody,” Ms. Peckham said. “No one has received anything, and they don’t even know if they will. They just keep doing what they’re told with no answers.”
The stylists said they applied for state unemployment insurance. Some were denied and told to apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which is the program that tacks on up to $600 weekly to standard unemployment.
There is, however, a new program that rolled out nearly a week ago. It’s called Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Assistance, which self-employed workers can apply for on the state Department of Labor website and receive the standard unemployment money and the $600 weekly on top of it, without having to be denied then redirected to the original PUA program, said Cheryl Mayforth, director of the Jefferson County Department of Employment & Training at the WorkPlace.
“They’re just trying to make it a little easier,” Ms. Mayforth said. “They are trying to streamline the process.”
Regardless of a new program or efforts in streamlining, how can anyone expect the public to keep up with or navigate the evolving nature of unemployment?
“I don’t know how in the world you could,” Ms. Mayforth said. “I feel sorry for people. I really, really do.”
Despite it all, those 21 cosmetologists facing uncertainty found themselves together again, back in the salon’s parking lot this week ready to surprise a few friends.
It was Thursday, and they missed their receptionist, Joann Hill. Ms. Hill had worked to schedule each appointment for every worker there for five years. That is until she was laid off, and being Ms. Peckham’s only employee on her payroll, Ms. Hill was able to receive unemployment insurance — the only worker at the salon to do so.
On Thursday, Ms. Hill thought she would be meeting a few other stylists at the salon to then go do a drive-by birthday celebration for a 9-year-old boy in Watertown. Instead, she drove in the driveway and found a group of people applauding, yelling and holding signs with the words “We miss you Joann” on them.
“I don’t think any of us here are used to staying home,” Ms. Hill said after she was surprised. “You spend more time with them than you do your own family, really. Luckily, they all happen to be great people, and that’s rare.”
It was March 21 when Ms. Meyer-Johnson dialed the state 664 times. The line was busy most times, or she would finally be asked to input her information and then it would disconnect automatically. She said that was defeating.
“My way of calling was kind of like when we were young,” she said, “and you would call the radio stations to be the winner, or to request a song.”
She’ll never forget the name of the person who finally answered. Anna, the nicest person Ms. Meyer-Johnson has ever spoken with from the state, despite being inundated.
“I can understand a busy signal and them being overwhelmed with the millions of people that are now filing for unemployment,” Ms. Meyer-Johnson said. “But with our technology in this day and age, it surprised me how lagging this system was.”
The state now has all of her necessary information, yet she has not received any money. At this point she doesn’t know what her status is, or if she’ll ever receive some assistance.
“I try to have some understanding as well that they are overwhelmed,” she said. “I know the state wasn’t prepared for this, so I hope moving forward this is one of the things (Gov. Andrew) Cuomo will look at to quote-on-quote ‘make things better and learn from this.’”
But she was able to cry tears of joy on Thursday, too. It was her son, Jaylon, who was turning 9 years old and the recipient of the drive-by birthday party.
“Thankfully, my wonderful friends at work and personally came together to help us out,” she said. “They went above and beyond. I got emotional.”
Between surprising the receptionist and wishing a happy birthday to the 9-year-old, those moments highlighted this pandemic. People were coming together while respecting the hardship and reality they now live in.
“I’m glad we can make it work and be creative with different ideas, and I hope it urges other people to be creative,” Ms. Meyer-Johnson said. “Our lives have changed, and for how long nobody knows. It’s just nice to know there is hope and people out there making the best of a scary situation.”
