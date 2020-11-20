With the uptick in COVID cases in the region, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has also been affected, officials said.
Amongst the roughly 200 employees, the office currently has 23 employees and six inmates in the correctional facility who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
All staff and inmates are being tested, so officials say they anticipate those numbers will rise.
“As we head into the Holiday season, I encourage our residents to use common sense and make safe choices for your families. Please social distance when possible, isolate and get tested if you are symptomatic,” said Sheriff Donald R. Hilton in a prepared statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.