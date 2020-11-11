WATERTOWN — The tri-county region logged another 35 cases of COVID-19 to its growing total Wednesday, with St. Lawrence County logging the most — 17.
St. Lawrence County did not release updated COVID numbers Wednesday due to the Veterans Day holiday, but county Board of Legislators Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, did confirmed to the Times on Wednesday night that the county logged 17 new COVID cases.
Lewis County logged 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 214. Eleven of the additional cases are in isolation at home and one is hospitalized.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are still 76 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 159 people have recovered from COVID-19, resulting in 55 known active cases in the county — all of which remain in isolation. Seven people in the county are hospitalized fighting the disease, and 287 people are in quarantine.
To date, 14,730 tests have been performed since March. A total of 14,502 results have come back negative and 14 results are still pending.
In Jefferson County, six new COVID cases were logged Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 405.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus grew by four and now stands at 357. There are 44 people in mandatory isolation and three people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 48 known active cases in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested now stands at 29,434, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, and 29,029 results have been returned negative.
There are 433 people in precautionary quarantine and 360 in mandatory quarantine.
