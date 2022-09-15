TUPPER LAKE — There is an outbreak of COVID-19 at Mercy Living Center, with more than half of residents there testing positive for the virus. No one had been hospitalized as of Tuesday, and while the nursing home remains open to visitors, visitations are not being encouraged for now.
As of Tuesday, 26 of the Adirondack Health-run nursing home’s 39 residents — or 67% of the resident population — had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Adirondack Health spokesman Matt Scollin.
Scollin also said 11 of Mercy’s 77 staff members — or 14% its staff — have tested positive for COVID-19.
Toliver said the families of all the people who have tested positive had been notified.
Scollin said this is the most widespread outbreak at Mercy so far in 2½ years of the pandemic.
“MANY residents and several staff testing COVID-positive,” Mercy Living Center Administrator Madaline Toliver wrote in an email to families.
“We are hopeful that our staff and resident vaccination rates will help us to weather the current storm,” he wrote in an email. “Residents began receiving a variety of appropriate treatments very soon after exhibiting symptoms of the virus and we are grateful there have been no hospitalizations thus far.”
Infusion treatments have been successful in past outbreaks, he said.
“We’ve done this before,” Scollin said on Monday.
According to Scollin, 97% of Mercy residents are vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92% of those vaccinated have received at least one COVID-19 booster shot. He said 100% of Mercy staff are vaccinated against COVID-19, as per state laws, and 64% have received at least one COVID-19 booster shot.
Updated booster shots called “bivalent boosters,” which add components of recent variants of the coronavirus — including omicron BA.4 and BA.5 — to the existing vaccine, only recently became available. The bivalent boosters are designed to boost protection that has waned in previous vaccines and boosters by targeting variants that are more contagious and immunity-resistant, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Scollin said Adirondack Health has not identified how the virus got into the nursing home, but it could have been from anywhere, he said. The “extremely contagious virus” is “still with us,” he pointed out.
“While all residents who have tested positive are isolated, some do not understand they should stay in their room or that they should wear a mask when out of their room,” Toliver wrote in an email. “They do come out of their rooms.”
These are delicate conversations to have, Scollin said. Mercy, after all, is their home.
Visitation is allowed, but Toliver is asking people to reconsider coming. If they do, she is asking people to take an “ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION.”
“Visitors should acknowledge our outbreak status and the possibility of transmission during their visit,” Toliver wrote. “I encourage you to maintain communication with your loved one via virtual communications such as Face Time, Zoom, etc.”
She added that all visitors must wear a mask, goggles or a face shield and a gown, if appropriate.
“(The state Department of Health) is discouraging resident visitation at this time, but we are required to facilitate visitation, if specifically requested,” Scollin wrote.
Toliver shared a message from DOH in an email with families.
“NYSDOH recommends that you place a hold on all non-essential visitation in … your facility until such time that surveillance shows transmission is under control or has been stopped,” the statement reads.
In an email, Toliver said visitors must acknowledge the potential risk of visiting during a significant outbreak, be willing to adhere to personal protective equipment requirements and ensure that the visit not place other residents at risk.
In an email to families, Toliver said visitation from ombudsmen, hospice workers, hospice volunteers and or compassionate caregivers are not suspended.
Scollin said there is concern for Mercy’s elderly population, which is vulnerable to the virus, and the staff’s goal is to protect them. He said infected staff cannot report to work until they are asymptomatic and then must wear an N95 mask upon their return.
“As a rule, all staff wear facemasks while at work and are expected to abide by infection prevention protocols and to use appropriate personal protective equipment,” he wrote in an email. “During an outbreak, which is when one or more residents or staff test positive for COVID-19, we require all staff to wear N95 masks while providing services to COVID-positive individuals and while on the unit when the COVID-positive numbers are elevated.”
Staff is getting regular PCR and rapid tests, he said.
“When a facility is in outbreak status, both staff and residents must test a minimum of three times in 14 days, until there are no more positive test results,” Scollin wrote.
During the outbreak, staff cannot eat together, he added.
