WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Sunday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 38 in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
Lewis County did not provide updated numbers Sunday for the second day in a row.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 190.
Jefferson County added 16 COVID cases to its total Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,495. No deaths were reported and the positivity rate now stands at 3.9% — an average that’s gone down from 8.1% at the beginning of February.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 44, for a new total of 5,189.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 27 to 210. Hospitalizations also decreased to 15 patients, down one from Saturday.
There are 262 people in precautionary quarantine and 561 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 81 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported another 22 novel coronavirus cases Sunday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,167. No deaths were reported.
Thirteen people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down four since Saturday.
The remaining items monitored, including known active cases, those in isolation, tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated Monday, according to an email updated from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
St. Lawrence County has logged 83 virus-related deaths as of Friday.
The data comes from local county health departments.
