WATERTOWN — Four deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Monday — three in St. Lawrence County and one in Lewis County — as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 71 in the tri-county region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 194.
Jefferson County added 23 COVID cases to its total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,518. No deaths were reported and the positivity rate now stands at 3.8%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 32, for a new total of 5,221.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by five to 205. Hospitalizations also decreased to 11 patients, down four from Sunday.
There are 274 people in precautionary quarantine and 517 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 81 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported another 36 novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,203. Three deaths were reported.
Eighteen people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, up five since Sunday.
There are currently 540 known active cases in the county, and a total of 5,578 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 221,668 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 85 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 12 new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,783. One deaths was also reported.
Lewis County did not provide updated numbers over the weekend, so it’s unclear how many cases were logged Saturday and Sunday
A total of 56 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of 20 since last week — six of whom are hospitalized with the disease.
A total of 1,700 people have recovered from COVID in the county, resulting in 56 known active cases in the county.
There are 184 people in quarantine.
Twenty-seven deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
