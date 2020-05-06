BROWNVILLE — Organizers of the annual General Brown Weekend have announced that this year’s event is canceled due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
The event, in its 43rd year, was scheduled for May 29 to May 31. Organizers announced the decision to cancel all activities in a Facebook post Wednesday.
“It is with deepest regret and saddened hearts that we inform our appreciative public and our great craft and food vendor participants that we are cancelling the 2020 43rd Annual General Brown Weekend Festival,” the post states. “Our committee met last evening in teleconference and felt it was best to cancel at this time so that we may continue to comply with state regulations prohibiting large gatherings.”
The post says organizers will be emailing vendors to offer options on refunds.
Next year’s event is scheduled for June 4 to June 6.
