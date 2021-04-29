WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Thursday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 44 across the three-county region.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 210.
Jefferson County added 23 COVID cases to its total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,597. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate increased slightly to 2.2%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by four, for a new total of 6,308.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 18 to 198, and hospitalizations increased by one to seven patients.
There are five people in precautionary quarantine and 396 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 84 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 15 new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,165. No deaths were reported.
Five people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Wednesday.
There are currently 114 known active cases in the county, an increase of four from Wednesday, and a total of 6,955 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 305,341 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported six new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,160. No deaths were reported.
A total of 51 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of three from Wednesday — and there are currently four people in the county hospitalized with the disease, up one from Wednesday.
A total of 2,079 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of three since Wednesday, resulting in 51 known active cases in the county. There are 142 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
