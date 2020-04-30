LOWVILLE — With rapid COVID-19 testing comes less time in quarantine for those tested, piece of mind sooner and, when someone tests positive, getting the proper treatment and stopping the potential spread with contact tracing notifications faster. Lewis County Health System will soon join Samaritan Medical Center in making those things possible.
Hospital Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer announced at a news conference on Thursday that its lab will be offering tests with 45-minute results by the end of the month with its new Cepheid Xpert® Xpress analyzing equipment.
The machine processes blood samples instead of nasal swabs and offers results in 30 to 45 minutes, according to information supplied by the company.
“Not only does it give us a quick turn around for suspected COVID positive cases, it also gives us a tool for the hospital to partner with Public Health once they receive guidance on surveillance. I really view it as a tool that I think will be very helpful in our county public health initiatives. It will also serve a larger purpose once we get through the heaviness of the current challenge. We will now have something that will allow us to be part of the surveillance strategy.”
The machine cost is $63,000 which will come out of the hospital’s $4 million capital budget, Mr. Cayer said, and is anticipated to pay for itself within a year.
“Because it does other things, we will be able to bring other tests in-house. When you look at the book of volume that will allow we’re projecting revenue of about $65,000, so at about break even, but you’ve got to invest in the technology initially.”
To make this purchase possible, Mr. Cayer said the hospital had to “swap something out” of the budget that will have to wait.
Laboratory Director Randy A. Mullin has been working on researching and obtaining the technology that makes the most sense for the hospital since mid-March.
Samaritan put its analyzer in operation on April 16.
