WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Wednesday in the tri-county area as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 48 across the region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll again remained at 205.
Jefferson County added 14 COVID cases to its total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,275. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 2.3%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 18, for a new total of 6,063.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by four to 119, and hospitalizations increased by one to six patients.
There are 34 people in precautionary quarantine, and 236 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 20 new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,933. No deaths were reported.
Six people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, up one from Tuesday.
There are currently 171 known active cases in the county, a decrease of 17 from Tuesday, and a total of 6,668 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 283,716 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health. Updated data for Tuesday was not made available.
St. Lawrence County has logged 94 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 14 new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,076. No deaths were reported.
A total of 55 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of 10 from Tuesday — and there are currently three people in the county hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of two from Tuesday.
A total of 1,992 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of four since Tuesday, resulting in 55 known active cases in the county. There are 103 people in quarantine.
Twenty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.