WATERTOWN — Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday across the tri-county area.
No deaths were reported as the three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 215.
Jefferson County added two COVID cases to its total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,216. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 0.9%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by four from Tuesday to 7,114. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by two to 15, while no one is hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday.
There is no one in precautionary quarantine, and 39 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported three new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,552. No deaths were reported.
One person in the county is hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Tuesday.
There are 15 known active cases in the county, also unchanged from Tuesday. A total of 7,440 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 340,194 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported no new case of COVID on Wednesday, keeping the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 at 2,384. No deaths were reported.
Three people are now in isolation — a decrease of four from Tuesday — and no one in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Tuesday.
A total of 2,350 people have recovered from COVID in the county, a decrease of four from Tuesday, leaving three known active cases in the county. There are 15 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
