WATERTOWN — Fifty-one new COVID-19 cases were logged Sunday across the tri-county region, with St. Lawrence County logging the most — 24.
St. Lawrence County logged 24 new novel coronavirus cases Sunday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 888.
Ten people are hospitalized with the disease caused by the virus, and nine people in the county have died from the disease.
County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said the remaining items monitored, including active cases, numbers in isolation and tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated Monday.
Jefferson County added an additional 23 COVID cases to its growing total Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 757.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease grew by 27 and now stands at 564. There are 185 people in mandatory isolation and six people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 191 known active cases in the county.
According to the county’s daily numbers update email, there’s a discrepancy between the state Department of Health and Jefferson County Public Health Service numbers of total COVID tests administered in the county. As a result, the total number of people tested and negative test result numbers will be discontinued from the daily release until the issue is resolved.
There are 840 people in precautionary quarantine, 801 of which are domestic travelers and 39 international travelers. A total of 1,323 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Two people in the county have died from COVID-19.
Lewis County logged four new cases of COVID on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 329.
Fifty-nine individuals are currently in isolation, five of whom are hospitalized with the disease.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are still 116 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 266 people have recovered from COVID, resulting in 59 known active cases in the county. There are 315 people in quarantine.
To date, 17,307 tests have been performed since March. A total of 16,969 results have come back negative and nine results are still pending.
Four people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
