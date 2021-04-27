WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Tuesday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 52 across the three-county region.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 209.
Jefferson County added 31 COVID cases to its total Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,539. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 2.0%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by five, for a new total of 6,293.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 26 to 157, and hospitalizations remained at five patients.
There are three people in precautionary quarantine and 440 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 84 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 13 new novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,136. No deaths were reported.
Six people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down five patients from Monday.
There are currently 110 known active cases in the county, a decrease of three from Monday, and a total of 6,931 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 303,015 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 95 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported eight new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,146. No deaths were reported.
A total of 45 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of one from Monday — and there are currently three people in the county hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Monday.
A total of 2,071 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of nine since Monday, resulting in 45 known active cases in the county. There are 158 people in quarantine, down 13 from Monday.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
