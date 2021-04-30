WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Friday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 54 across the three-county region.
The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 210.
Jefferson County added 25 COVID cases to its total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,622. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate remained at 2.2%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 26, for a new total of 6,334.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by three to 195, and hospitalizations increased by two to nine patients.
There are four people in precautionary quarantine and 354 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 84 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 19 new novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,184. No deaths were reported.
Five people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Thursday.
There are currently 111 known active cases in the county, a decrease of three from Thursday, and a total of 6,977 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 307,227 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 10 new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,170. No deaths were reported.
A total of 57 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of six from Thursday — and there are currently three people in the county hospitalized with the disease, down one from Thursday.
A total of 2,083 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of four since Thursday, resulting in 57 known active cases in the county. There are 151 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
