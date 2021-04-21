WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Wednesday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 56 across the three-county region.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 209.
Jefferson County added 29 COVID cases to its total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 6,418. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate dropped slightly to 2.2%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by six, for a new total of 6,180.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 21 to 144, and hospitalizations also increased by two to nine total patients.
There is one person in precautionary quarantine and 253 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 84 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 21 new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,068. No deaths were reported.
Eight people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, down one from Tuesday.
There are currently 140 known active cases in the county, an increase of five from Tuesday, and a total of 6,833 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 293,925 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health. Updated testing data for Tuesday was not made available.
St. Lawrence County has logged 95 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported six new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,115. No deaths were reported.
A total of 47 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of two from Tuesday — and there are currently three people in the county hospitalized with the disease, down one from Tuesday.
A total of 2,038 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of four since Tuesday, resulting in 47 known active cases in the county. There are 140 people in quarantine.
Thirty deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County
The data comes from local county health departments.
