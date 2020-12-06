WATERTOWN — Fifty-seven cases of the novel coronavirus were logged across the three-county region Sunday, with St. Lawrence County logging the most — 28.
St. Lawrence County logged 28 new coronavirus cases Sunday, which brings the county’s total number of cases confirmed since March to 1,183.
The county also reported nine hospitalizations from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. That’s an increase of one from Saturday’s eight hospitalizations.
A total of 16 people in the county have died from the disease.
According to a release from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle, the remaining items monitored, such as active cases, tests performed, as well as the maps, will be updated Monday.
Jefferson County added an additional 25 COVID cases to its growing total Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,039.
Sunday’s total is the lowest since late last month, according to the county’s daily email update.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease grew by 49 and now stands at 796. There are 233 people in mandatory isolation and five people are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Saturday, resulting in 238 known active cases in the county.
There are 498 people in precautionary quarantine, and a total of 1,357 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Five people in the county have died from COVID-19.
Lewis County logged four new cases of COVID on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 400.
Eighty-five individuals are currently in isolation, nine of whom are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of two from Saturday.
A total of 311 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 11 from Saturday, resulting in 85 known active cases in the county. There are 444 people in quarantine.
To date, 18,016 tests have been performed since March. A total of 17,606 results have come back negative and 10 results are still pending.
Four people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
