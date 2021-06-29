WATERTOWN — Six new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday across the tri-county area.
No deaths were reported as the three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 215.
Jefferson County added two COVID cases to its total Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,214. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate decreased to 0.9%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus remained unchanged from Monday at 7,110. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by two to 17, while no one is hospitalized, unchanged from Monday.
There is one person in precautionary quarantine, and 46 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported three new novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,549. No deaths were reported.
One person in the county is hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Monday.
There are 15 known active cases in the county, unchanged from Monday. A total of 7,437 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 339,992 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported one new case of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,384. No deaths were reported.
Seven people are now in isolation — an increase of one from Monday — and no one in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Monday.
A total of 2,346 people have recovered from COVID in the county, unchanged from Monday, leaving seven known active cases in the county. There are 13 people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.