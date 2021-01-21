WATERTOWN — Four deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Thursday in Jefferson County and three deaths were reported in Lewis County as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 183 in the tri-county region.
The new deaths bring the tri-county region’s virus-related death toll to 119.
“This is so tragic for all of us I know, but the grief being felt by four local families is impossible to imagine,” Jefferson County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III wrote in the county’s daily numbers update email.
Jefferson County added 54 new COVID cases to its growing total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 3,848. Four deaths were reported.
Mr. Hagemann said the county’s numbers are trending in the right direction, expect for four residents dying.
“But for our need to report on the loss of four more county residents this report could have reflected a much more positive tone,” he wrote.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 95, for a new total of 3,238. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 42 to 531. Hospitalizations also decreased, down two from Wednesday to 28.
There are 335 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,476 people are in mandatory quarantine.
To date, 47,298 people have been tested for the virus in the county, while 43,450 results have been returned negative.
Jefferson County has reported 33 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 107 novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 4,122. No new deaths were reported.
Thirty-seven people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Wednesday.
There are currently 1,240 known active cases in the county.
A total of 2,819 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 167,020 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 63 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 22 new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,364. Three deaths were reported.
A total of 214 individuals are currently in isolation, 18 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of seven from Wednesday.
A total of 1,127 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 22 since Wednesday, resulting in 214 known active cases in the county. There are 618 people in quarantine.
To date, 24,816 tests have been performed since March. A total of 23,452 results have come back negative.
Twenty-three Lewis County residents have died from COVID-19.
To date, 1,385 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in Lewis County — a number that’s remained unchanged all week.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
