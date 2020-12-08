WATERTOWN — Seventy-one more COVID-19 cases were logged Tuesday across the tri-county region, with Jefferson County again logging the most — 31.
Jefferson County added an additional 31 COVID cases to its growing total Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,108.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 32 and now stands at 842. There are 254 people in mandatory isolation and seven people are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of one from Monday — resulting in 261 known active cases in the county.
There are 497 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,183 people in mandatory quarantine.
Five people in the county have died from COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County logged 28 new novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,243.
There are currently 324 known active cases in the county.
A total of 900 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation. Twelve people in the county are currently hospitalized with the disease.
To date, 125,347 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health, which reflects no change so far this week.
A total of 19 people have died from virus-related complications in the county, three of which were logged Monday.
Lewis County logged 12 new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 430.
Ninety-nine individuals are currently in isolation, 11 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of one from Monday.
A total of 327 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of five from Monday, resulting in 99 known active cases in the county. There are 395 people in quarantine.
To date, 18,341 tests have been performed since March. A total of 17,903 results have come back negative and eight results are still pending.
Four people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
