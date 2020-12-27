WATERTOWN — Seventy-three new COVID-19 cases were reported across Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties Sunday, with Jefferson County logging the most.
Lewis County did not report updated numbers as of press time Sunday evening.
Jefferson County confirmed 48 additional COVID cases Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,986.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus also grew by 48 and now stands at 1,545. There are 401 people in mandatory isolation and 18 people are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Saturday.
There are 619 people in precautionary quarantine and 942 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 40,725 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 38,739 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
Nine people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
St. Lawrence County logged 25 new novel coronavirus cases Sunday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 2,097.
Twenty-two people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of six from Saturday.
The remaining items monitored, including active cases, isolation and tests numbers, as well as the maps, will be updated on Monday, according to an email update from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
Thirty-six people in the county have died from virus-related complications as of Thursday.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
