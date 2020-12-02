WATERTOWN — Across the tri-county region, 80 new COVID-19 cases were logged Wednesday, with St. Lawrence County logging the most — 44.
St. Lawrence County logged 44 new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to more than 1,000 — 1,008.
There are currently 243 known active cases in the county.
A total of 749 individuals have recovered from the disease caused by the virus and have been released from isolation. Eight people in the county are currently hospitalized with the disease.
To date, 119,222 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
The county reported another five virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 16.
Jefferson County added an additional 27 COVID cases to its growing total Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 883.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease grew by 28 and now stands at 633. There are 238 people in mandatory isolation and seven people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 245 known active cases in the county.
According to the county’s daily numbers update email, there’s a discrepancy between the state and county numbers of total COVID tests administered in the county. As a result, the total number of people tested and negative test result numbers will be discontinued from the daily release until the issue is resolved.
There are 605 people in precautionary quarantine, 577 of which are domestic travelers and 28 international travelers. A total of 1,209 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Five people in the county have died from COVID-19.
Lewis County logged nine new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 356.
Seventy-seven individuals are currently in isolation, seven of whom are hospitalized with the disease.
A total of 275 people have recovered from COVID, no increase from Tuesday, resulting in 77 known active cases in the county. There are 297 people in quarantine.
To date, 17,670 tests have been performed since March. A total of 17,306 results have come back negative and eight results are still pending.
Four people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
