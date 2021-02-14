The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 grew by 91 in the tri-county region Sunday.
The region’s virus-related death toll held steady at 175.
Jefferson County added 40 COVID cases to its growing total Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,066. No deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 57, for a new total of 4,699.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 15 to 275. Hospitalizations decreased to 17 patients — down two from Saturday.
There are 227 people in precautionary quarantine and 653 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 75 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 42 novel coronavirus cases Sunday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,546. No deaths were reported.
Twenty-nine people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, no change over the weekend.
The remaining items monitored, including known active cases, those in isolation, tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated Wednesday.
St. Lawrence County has logged 74 virus-related deaths as of Sunday.
Lewis County logged nine new cases of COVID on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,668. No deaths were reported.
A total of 105 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of two from Saturday — nine of whom are hospitalized with the disease, down one from Saturday.
A total of 1,537 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 11 since Saturday, resulting in 105 known active cases in the county. There are 313 people in quarantine.
Twenty-six deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
