WATERTOWN — Ninety-six new cases of the COVID-19 virus were reported Tuesday across the tri-county area.
St. Lawrence County reported the most new cases — 62 — bringing its total number of cases since the onset of the pandemic to 8,565. The county presently has 19 people in the hospital due to the virus, which has previously caused 99 deaths within the county.
Jefferson County reported 25 new virus cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 7,794. There are five people hospitalized and there have been 89 deaths.
The number of cases in Lewis County’s rose by nine to 2,545, with one person in the hospital. Thirty-one people have died in the county due COVID-19-related issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.